Webster Bank N. A. Buys 80 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 55.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 570,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,112,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The Clorox by 536.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.43. 2,101,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,106. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $150.95 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.50. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.53.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.