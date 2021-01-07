WAX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.14 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, WAX has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $57.56 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001245 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 129.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00035854 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,740,152,277 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,546,728 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars.

