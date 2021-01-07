Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $198.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco stock opened at $236.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average of $223.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

