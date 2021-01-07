Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WTRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:WTRE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 336,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,832. The company has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Watford has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $239.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Watford by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watford by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Watford by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

