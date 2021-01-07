Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $252.79

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $252.79 and last traded at $251.07, with a volume of 1728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.78.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

