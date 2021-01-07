Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,046,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 589,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 271,641 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,064,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 61,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

