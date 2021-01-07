Warburg Research Reiterates €116.00 Price Target for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH)

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR HBH opened at €76.20 ($89.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.95. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a fifty-two week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.80.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.