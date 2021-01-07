Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) a €48.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.19 ($44.93).

Shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) stock opened at €36.89 ($43.40) on Monday. United Internet AG has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

