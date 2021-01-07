Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) a €215.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. adidas AG (ADS.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €264.00 ($310.59).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €291.70 ($343.18) on Monday. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of €284.91 and a 200 day moving average of €266.44.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

