Wanchain (WAN) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $61.41 million and $5.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Huobi and Bitbns. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00190468 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitbns and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

