Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $147.31. 60,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

