Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Up 5.2% Following Strong Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $45.26. 15,544,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 11,145,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 17,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.