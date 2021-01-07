Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Trading 7.6% Higher

Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.79 and last traded at $79.15. Approximately 2,059,421 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,620,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.56.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Get Wabtec alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $3,085,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,772.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Wabtec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wabtec by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wabtec by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.