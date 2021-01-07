Voyager Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.61 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 63.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $74.50 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 122.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00293311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.91 or 0.02724274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

