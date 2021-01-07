Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.