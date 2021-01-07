Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,002. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.49.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $20,982,000.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

