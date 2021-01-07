VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Aegis started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. William Blair raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.92.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $287.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 170.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

