Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, CL King raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,514 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,618 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,729,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 168,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

