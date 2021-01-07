Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post $55.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $67.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $92.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $213.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $279.00 million, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $322.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.71. 3,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $113,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $183,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $180,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

