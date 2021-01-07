VIG (VIG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,030.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. VIG has a market cap of $879,497.17 and $4,030.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,380.39 or 0.99494271 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.21 or 0.00259787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.43 or 0.00452175 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00138780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002397 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00039765 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,099,720 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

