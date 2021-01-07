ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Up 12.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price shot up 12.3% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $3.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ViewRay traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.25. 6,318,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 13,348,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

VRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViewRay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. On average, analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

