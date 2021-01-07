Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.34

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCTR. ValuEngine cut Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $38,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

