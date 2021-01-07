Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten Sells 5,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,214,913. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,708. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

