Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce $292.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $313.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAV. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,491 shares of company stock worth $2,740,111. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 411.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 3,128,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 117.62 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.