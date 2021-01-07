ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading 8.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) traded up 8.7% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $40.20. 18,772,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 15,302,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,068,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

