ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading 8.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) traded up 8.7% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $40.20. 18,772,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 15,302,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.
In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.
ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
