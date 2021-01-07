VestChain (VEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.43 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One VestChain token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. VestChain has a total market cap of $41.43 million and $13,169.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VestChain has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00027403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00112324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.09 or 0.00488571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00239498 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016148 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

