Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

VWDRY stock opened at $85.31 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

