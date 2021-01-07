Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Up 17.9%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s stock price shot up 17.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.49. 11,603,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 7,224,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERU. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at $152,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veru by 14.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veru by 489.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 199.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

