Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 256.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 119,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 110,392 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $226.65 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.25. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.