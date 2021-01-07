Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration and industry-specific solutions. Vertex, Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ VERX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.47. 7,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,319. Vertex has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,770,000.

