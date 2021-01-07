Verso (NYSE:VRS) Trading 8% Higher

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.16. 342,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 245,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $443.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

In other Verso news, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Verso by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

