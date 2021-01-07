Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.17 Million

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post $16.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.04 million to $16.30 million. Veritone reported sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $57.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 million to $57.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.30 million, with estimates ranging from $67.04 million to $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.32. 24,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,382. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $840.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

