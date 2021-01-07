Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.72.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $418.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.