Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VEEV. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.28.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $268.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 130.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,066 shares of company stock valued at $11,076,717. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 63,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 10,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

