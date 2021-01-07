Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $721.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

