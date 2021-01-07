Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.
NASDAQ VREX opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $721.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
