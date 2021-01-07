Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

