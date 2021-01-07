VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Trading Up 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 25.82% of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

