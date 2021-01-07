ValuEngine Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to “Hold”

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.37. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

