ValuEngine Upgrades Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) to “Hold”

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $104,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,860 shares of company stock worth $1,876,721 over the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 148.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

