ValuEngine Upgrades Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to “Hold”

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of MYE opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at $106,153.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Foley bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 177,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 418,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

