ValuEngine Lowers Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Strong Sell

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.66. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

