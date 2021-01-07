ValuEngine Lowers Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $112.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 20.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

