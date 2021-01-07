ValuEngine Lowers ADT (NYSE:ADT) to Hold

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. ADT has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

