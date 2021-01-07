ValuEngine Downgrades Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Strong Sell

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.11. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $54.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,504,202 shares of company stock worth $600,856,816 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after buying an additional 213,296 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

