ValuEngine Downgrades Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Strong Sell

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

