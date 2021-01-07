ValuEngine Downgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Hold

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,896.57.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,249.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,288.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,097.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,838.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

