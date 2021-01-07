Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.58.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.
In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VLO traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $59.67. 3,037,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.
