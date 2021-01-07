Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 45,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $59.67. 3,037,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

