Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce sales of $17.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.81 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $27.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $64.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.56 billion to $67.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $81.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.24 billion to $92.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

NYSE:VLO opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

