Vale S.A. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.89 per share for the year.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

NYSE:VALE opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Vale by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 14.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

