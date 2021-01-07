V-ID Trading 65.5% Higher This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00041683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00296627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00030563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.81 or 0.02731592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012927 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

